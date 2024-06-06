India Political Updates: Biden dials Modi, congratulates him on NDA's election victory

A screengrab showing the briefing note.
Credit: White House
"The two leaders emphasized their commitment to deepening the U.S.-India Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership and to advancing their shared vision of a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific region," the White House statement added.
Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of attempting to subvert the 2024 mandate, I.N.D.I.A. bloc on Wednesday decided to "take appropriate steps at the appropriate time" to realise the "people's desire not to be ruled by the BJP government" but will not stake claim at this moment as numbers do not favour them.
Nagendra's name has cropped up in a multi-crore 'scam' that came to light after a government official died by suicide and left 5-page death note, in which he mentioned names of his superiors as well as a "minister", who he alleged orally instructed him to carry out the transfer of funds to the tune of Rs 90 crore - of the Rs 187 crore meant for ST welfare - to multiple bank accounts.
Both in 2019 and 2022, pre-poll allies quit the SP-led alliance in search of greener pastures. Akhilesh Yadav, thereafter, made a tactical shift in his approach by bringing on board battle-hardened leaders from the BSP who were seeking to anchor around alternative political formations in the face of general drift in the BSP.
The members of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Wednesday met to declare Narendra Modi as the leader of the alliance, with Chandrababu Naidu, Nitish Kumar and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde sharing the dias with Modi.
The leaders of the NDA will meet again on June 7, when a parliamentary party meet of all the leaders of the alliance will lend their support to Modi.
