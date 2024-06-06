Home
LIVE
India Political Updates: Biden dials Modi, congratulates him on NDA's election victory

A day after the Lok Sabha election results were announced, the NDA and the opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc held meetings on Wednesday, with the NDA partners affirming their support for PM Modi. Parallelly, the I.N.D.I.A. bloc issued a clarion call to former allies with an eye on forming the government at an 'appropriate time', even as Tejashwi Yadav was seen travelling to Delhi in the same plane as Nitish Kumar. Despite their declaration of support for PM Modi, all eyes remain on Nitish and Chandrababu Naidu, the kingmakers. Follow the latest political updates, right here with DH.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 06 June 2024, 03:21 IST
Follow Us :

Highlights
02:5106 Jun 2024

Won’t stake claim now but will take steps at appropriate time to oust Modi government: I.N.D.I.A. bloc

02:4806 Jun 2024

Brick by brick, how Akhilesh built a new social coalition to challenge BJP in UP

02:4606 Jun 2024

NDA elects Modi as alliance leader; JD(U), TDP eye plum posts

03:2006 Jun 2024

Biden dials Modi, congratulates him on NDA's election victory

"The two leaders emphasized their commitment to deepening the U.S.-India Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership and to advancing their shared vision of a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific region," the White House statement added.

02:5106 Jun 2024

Won’t stake claim now but will take steps at appropriate time to oust Modi government: I.N.D.I.A. bloc

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of attempting to subvert the 2024 mandate, I.N.D.I.A. bloc on Wednesday decided to "take appropriate steps at the appropriate time" to realise the "people's desire not to be ruled by the BJP government" but will not stake claim at this moment as numbers do not favour them.

Read more

02:4806 Jun 2024

One down for Siddaramaiah govt as Minister B Nagendra likely to step down

Nagendra's name has cropped up in a multi-crore 'scam' that came to light after a government official died by suicide and left 5-page death note, in which he mentioned names of his superiors as well as a "minister", who he alleged orally instructed him to carry out the transfer of funds to the tune of Rs 90 crore - of the Rs 187 crore meant for ST welfare - to multiple bank accounts.

Read more

02:4806 Jun 2024

Brick by brick, how Akhilesh built a new social coalition to challenge BJP in UP

Both in 2019 and 2022, pre-poll allies quit the SP-led alliance in search of greener pastures. Akhilesh Yadav, thereafter, made a tactical shift in his approach by bringing on board battle-hardened leaders from the BSP who were seeking to anchor around alternative political formations in the face of general drift in the BSP.

Read more

02:4606 Jun 2024

NDA elects Modi as alliance leader; JD(U), TDP eye plum posts

The members of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Wednesday met to declare Narendra Modi as the leader of the alliance, with Chandrababu Naidu, Nitish Kumar and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde sharing the dias with Modi.

The leaders of the NDA will meet again on June 7, when a parliamentary party meet of all the leaders of the alliance will lend their support to Modi.

Read more

