Lok Sabha Election Results: The big losers

Incumbent Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is accused of rape and serial sex abuse, has lost against Congress’ Shreyas Patel. Prajwal has lost by 40,000 votes against Patel, which has helped Congress win the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency after 25 years.
Credit: X/@srinivasiyc
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah conceded defeat in the Baramulla seat at the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He lost to an independent candidate Sheikh Abdul Rashid, also known as Engineer Rashid.
Credit: PTI
People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti conceded defeat from the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat against NC leader Mian Altaf of Jammu & Kashmir National Conference.
Credit: PTI
Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress candidate Bhupesh Baghel lost to BJP's Santosh Pandey from Rajnandgaon constituency.
Credit: PTI
BJP candidate Maneka Gandhi lost the Sultanpur seat to the Samajwadi Party's Rambhual Nishad by a margin of 43,174 votes.
Credit: PTI
Congress candidate and former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) President Kanhaiya Kumar lost the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency to BJP's Manoj Tiwari.
Credit: PTI
Union minister and BJP candidate Ajay Mishra Teni lost the Lakhimpur Kheri Lok Sabha seat to the Samajwadi Party's Utkarsh Verma by a margin of 34,329 votes.
Credit: PTI
Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury lost to TMC leader Yusuf Pathan in West Bengal's Bahrampur constituency by over 85,000 votes.
Credit: PTI
Legendary former hockey captain Dilip Tirkey (BJD) tasted defeat from his native Sundargarh constituency against BJP heavyweight and former Union minister Jual Oram.
Credit: PTI
Union Tribal Affairs and Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda lost the Khunti Lok Sabha seat to Congress's Kalicharan Munda by 1.49 lakh votes.
Credit: PTI
Union Minister and BJP candidate from Muzaffarnagar Sanjeev Balyan lost to Samajwadi Party's Harendra Singh Malik by over 24,000 votes.
Credit: Special Arrangement
BJP's K Annamalai lost to DMK candidate Ganapthy Rajkumar P from Coimbatore.
Credit: PTI
Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh lost to BJP's Kangana Ranaut, who also made her debut on the BJP ticket this poll season.
Credit: PTI
Union Minister and BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala Rajeev Chandrashekhar lost to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.
Credit: PTI