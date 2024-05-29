Lok Sabha Elections 2024 |Centre 'grabbing' benefits from Odisha's minerals: Pandian

"Yes, Odisha is mineral-rich and has huge wealth. But the benefits go to the Centre while Odisha is denied its rights. The Centre takes around Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 crore from coal mines and railway in Odisha but gives only Rs 4,000 crore. When we raise these issues, they try to divert the topic by talking about Ratna Bhandar of Shree Jagannath Temple and showing disrespect to the CM using abusive language," Pandian said at a press conference in Balasore.