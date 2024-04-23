Lok Sabha Elections 2024: List of High-profile turncoats

One of the famous faces of the Congress party, Gourav Vallabh switched sides on April 4 and joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) calling the grand old party ‘directionless’.
Credit: X/@GouravVallabh
Boxer-cum-politician Vijender Singh made a political switch from the Congress to the BJP o April 22. Vijender said he joined the BJP for the betterment of youth and the country.
Credit: PTI
Former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri's grandson Vibhakar Shastri joined the BJP and announced leaving the Congress in February. Vibhakar said PM Modi's 'Sabka saath sabka vikas' slogan, the guiding spirit of the BJP governments at the Centre and in the states, is attracting everybody.
Credit: X/@@VShastri_
Jyotiraditya Scindia was in the Congress for a long time and was considered a close associate of Rahul Gandhi. Scindia quit the party following differences with its leadership and joined the BJP in 2020.
Credit: PTI
Industrialist and politician Naveen Jindal, who represented Kurukshetra constituency in the Lok Sabha from 2004-14 as a Congress MP, announced his resignation just before joining the BJP in March. "I represented the Congress Party in the Parliament as an MP from Kurukshetra for 10 years. I thank the Congress leadership and the then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. Today, I am resigning from the primary membership of the Congress Party," he wrore on X.
Credit: PTI
Former Haryana minister Savitri Jindal has quit the Congress, days after her son and industrialist Naveen Jindal left the party to join the BJP. She announced her decision to quit the Congress on a social media post on March 28.
Credit: X/@SavitriJindal
Four-time Congress MP and former Union minister Preneet Kaur joined the BJP in March 2024.
Credit: PTI
Three-time MP from Ludhiana seat, Ravneet Singh Bittu, also left the Congress to switch sides and joined BJP. He joined BJP March and said people have made up their mind to elect Prime Minister Narendra Modi to power again.
In June 2021, ex-UPA minister Jitin Prasada quit the Congress citing the party's growing disconnect with the people and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Credit: PTI
Former Union minister and ex-MP from Mumbai South Milind Deora broke his and his family's five-decade-long relationship with the Congress and joined Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena in January 2024. He said, "This is not because of any seat issues. I feel Congress is not the same party it was when I joined it in 2004. My wish is to make a positive contribution towards society."
Credit: PTI
Ashok Tanwar quit the Aam Aadmi Party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in January 2024. He said, "Modi ji's guarantee" that India will soon become the world's third largest economy and reach the top spot in the years to come." Earlier, Tanwar had quit the Congress in 2019 and joined the AAP in 2022.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Former Karnataka chief minister Jagdish Shettar, who had quit the BJP to join the Congress ahead of the state assembly polls in 2023, rejoined his old party on in January 2024, reposing faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.
Credit: DH Pool Photo