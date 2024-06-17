Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul makes a smooth exit from Wayanad with Priyanka's entry 

Thiruvananthapuram: While Congress leader Rahul Gandhi entered the electoral fray at Wayanad in Kerala in 2019, his sister and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, who accompanied him to file nominations, had then tweeted, "My brother, my truest friend, and by far the most courageous man I know. Take care of him Wayanad, he won't let you down."

Five years down the line, Rahul indeed did not make the people of Wayanad feel let down as Priyanka is entering the fray in his place as desired by the people.