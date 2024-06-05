Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | US President Biden congratulates PM Modi on electoral victory

US President Biden congratulates PM Modi on electoral victory
PTI
Last Updated : 05 June 2024, 15:33 IST
Last Updated : 05 June 2024, 15:33 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

New Delhi: US President Joe Biden on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance for their victory in the Lok Sabha polls.

In a post on X, the US President also said the friendship between India and the US is only growing as both sides unlock a shared future of unlimited potential.

"Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance on their victory, and the nearly 650 million voters in this historic election," Biden said.

"The friendship between our nations is only growing as we unlock a shared future of unlimited potential," he said.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 results | Check all constituency results here

Odisha Assembly poll 2024 results| Check constituency results here

Andhra Pradesh Assembly poll 2024 results | Check constituency results here

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Narendra Modi's '400-paar' hopes faced stiff competition from Rahul Gandhi's I.N.D.I.A. in an election whose result came as a surprise. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

Assembly Elections 2024 | The polls in Sikkim saw an SKM landslide win, while Arunachal Pradesh saw BJP return, Andhra Pradesh welcomed TDP with a massive mandate, and Odisha saw BJP end BJD's stronghold. Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 June 2024, 15:33 IST
India NewsWorld newsUnited StatesIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiJoe BiddenLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT