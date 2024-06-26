Parliament Live: Modi to move motion to choose Om Birla as Speaker of Lok Sabha

The Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP is likely to support NDA candidate Om Birla in Wednesday's Lok Sabha Speaker election in case its support is needed.

The party has four Lok Sabha members.

However, the party's Rajampet MP PV Midhun Reddy said YSRCP is yet to announce its decision and it will be disclosed on Wednesday.

"Officially we will announce our decision tomorrow but our support will be natural for the NDA candidate," YSRCP sources told PTI.

-PTI