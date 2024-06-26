Home
LIVE
Parliament Live: Modi to move motion to choose Om Birla as Speaker of Lok Sabha

Good morning dear readers! After the NDA refused to givce the Deputy Speaker post to the Opposition, the Congress decided to field K Suresh as their candidate for the Lok Sabha Speaker's post. It is yet unclear whether Trinamool will give their support to Suresh in the elections. Rahul Gandhi has been selected by the Congress to be the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. Follow DH for more updates from the Lok Sabha proceedings!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 26 June 2024, 03:51 IST

03:4226 Jun 2024

PM Modi to move motion in Lok Sabha today to choose Om Birla as Speaker of the house

02:4326 Jun 2024

TMC unhappy over Congress' unilateral decision on Lok Sabha Speaker candidate, decision on voting today

Trinamool leaders Derek O’Brien and Kalyan Banerjee conveyed this message at a meeting of I.N.D.I.A. Parliamentary floor leaders on Tuesday night when they met to finetune the voting strategy but only after conveying displeasure over not consulting t...

02:4326 Jun 2024

YSRCP likely to support NDA's Om Birla in Lok Sabha Speaker election

The Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP is likely to support NDA candidate Om Birla in Wednesday's Lok Sabha Speaker election in case its support is needed.

The party has four Lok Sabha members.

However, the party's Rajampet MP PV Midhun Reddy said YSRCP is yet to announce its decision and it will be disclosed on Wednesday.

"Officially we will announce our decision tomorrow but our support will be natural for the NDA candidate," YSRCP sources told PTI.

-PTI

02:4326 Jun 2024

Rahul Gandhi to be Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will occupy the post of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and a letter about the decision has been sent to Pro-tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab by the Congress party.

The decision on Rahul Gandhi's appointment as the Leader of Opposition was announced soon after a meeting of the floor leaders of the INDIA bloc at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's residence.

AICC general secretary, Organisation, K C Venugopal told the media that CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi has written to the Pro-tem Speaker about the decision of the Congress party.

"Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson (Sonia Gandhi) wrote to Pro-tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab, informing him of the decision to appoint Rahul Gandhi as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha," Venugopal told reporters after the meeting.


-PTI

Published 26 June 2024, 02:43 IST
