Parliament Live: Modi to move motion to choose Om Birla as Speaker of Lok Sabha

Trinamool leaders Derek O’Brien and Kalyan Banerjee conveyed this message at a meeting of I.N.D.I.A. Parliamentary floor leaders on Tuesday night when they met to finetune the voting strategy but only after conveying displeasure over not consulting t...
The Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP is likely to support NDA candidate Om Birla in Wednesday's Lok Sabha Speaker election in case its support is needed.
The party has four Lok Sabha members.
However, the party's Rajampet MP PV Midhun Reddy said YSRCP is yet to announce its decision and it will be disclosed on Wednesday.
"Officially we will announce our decision tomorrow but our support will be natural for the NDA candidate," YSRCP sources told PTI.
-PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will occupy the post of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and a letter about the decision has been sent to Pro-tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab by the Congress party.
The decision on Rahul Gandhi's appointment as the Leader of Opposition was announced soon after a meeting of the floor leaders of the INDIA bloc at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's residence.
AICC general secretary, Organisation, K C Venugopal told the media that CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi has written to the Pro-tem Speaker about the decision of the Congress party.
"Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson (Sonia Gandhi) wrote to Pro-tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab, informing him of the decision to appoint Rahul Gandhi as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha," Venugopal told reporters after the meeting.
-PTI