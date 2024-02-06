JOIN US
Up To 10 Years In Jail, ₹ 1 Crore Fine: Lok Sabha passes bill to tackle paper leaks, cheating in govt recruitment exams

Union minister Jitendra Singh said the proposed law is meant to safeguard the interest of meritorious students and candidates.
Last Updated 06 February 2024, 14:50 IST

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a Bill which seeks to deal sternly with malpractices and irregularities in government recruitment examinations, with provisions for a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine up to Rs 1 crore.

Piloting the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024, Union minister Jitendra Singh said the proposed law is meant to safeguard the interest of meritorious students and candidates.

The Lok Sabha passed the Bill after rejecting some amendments proposed by opposition members.

