Home

Lok Sabha polls 2024: Congress releases 7th list of candidates

In Chhattisgarh, the party has chosen Shashi Singh to fight Surjuga (ST), while Dr Menka Devi Singh will contest from Raigarh (ST).
Last Updated 26 March 2024, 16:19 IST

New Delhi: Congress on Tuesday released its seventh list of candidates for Lok Sabha elections choosing the remaining candidates for Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu.

Devender Singh Yadav has been chosen to fight Bilaspur, while Biresh Thakur has been fielded from Kanker (ST).

Congress also chose R Sudha, a lawyer, to fight from Tamil Nadu’s Mayiladuthurai. The sitting MP is from DMK but in seat-sharing arrangement, the seat went to Congress.

(Published 26 March 2024, 16:19 IST)
