Lok Sabha security breach: What we know so far...

- Two members jumped from the public gallery and opened canisters emitting yellow-coloured smoke, which triggered panic among the MPs.

- They jumped from public gallery number four at around 1 pm when the Zero hour was in progress.

- The intruders shouted slogans like 'tanashahi nahi chalegi' (dictatorship will not be allowed).

- The intruders were overpowered by Lok Sabha MPs and the watch and ward staff.