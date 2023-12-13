Lok Sabha security breach: What we know so far...

The Lok Sabha witnessed a major security breach on Wednesday, amid the ongoing Winter Session of the Parliament.
Two men jumped down from the gallery and hurled gas-emitting objects, on the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, that killed 9 people.
What happened during the breach
- Two members jumped from the public gallery and opened canisters emitting yellow-coloured smoke, which triggered panic among the MPs.
- They jumped from public gallery number four at around 1 pm when the Zero hour was in progress.
- The intruders shouted slogans like 'tanashahi nahi chalegi' (dictatorship will not be allowed).
- The intruders were overpowered by Lok Sabha MPs and the watch and ward staff.
Scenes outside the Parliament
Security also detained a man and a woman who were protesting outside the Parliament premises using colour smoke canisters.
The two persons, detained for the protest outside the Parliament are identified as---identified as Neelam (42) and Amol Shinde (25), police officials said, adding that further probe is underway.
What MPs said on the breach
"Two young men jumped from the gallery and something was hurled by them from which gas was emitting. They were caught by MPs, they were brought out by security personnel," Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.
Samajwadi Party's Dimple Yadav said, "All those who come here - be it visitors or reporters - they don't carry tags. So, I think the government should pay attention to this. I think this is complete security lapse. Anything could have happened inside the Lok Sabha..."
"Saw two young men unleash foul smelling yellow coloured gas from canisters inside Parliament gallery", Gaurav Gogoi said.
Security has been beefed up outside the Parliament following the incident.