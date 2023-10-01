Home
Loss of lives in tragic Tamil Nadu bus accident deeply distressing, says President Murmu

A Tenkasi-bound tourist bus fell into a gorge after the driver lost control of the vehicle, killing eight people on Saturday.
Last Updated 01 October 2023, 09:06 IST

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said the loss of lives in the bus accident in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district was deeply distressing and extended her deepest condolences to the bereaved families.

She also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

A Tenkasi-bound tourist bus fell into a gorge after the driver lost control of the vehicle, killing eight people on Saturday. The toll went up to nine with the death of another woman on Sunday.

"The loss of lives in a tragic bus accident in Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu is deeply distressing. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Murmu said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed anguish over the accident and announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the victims.

(Published 01 October 2023, 09:06 IST)
