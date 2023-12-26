14-year-old dies after consuming poison for being scolded over mobile phone use

Indore: A 14-year-old boy here allegedly consumed poison after his family members scolded him for excessive use of the mobile phone and died during treatment, police said on Tuesday.

This was the second such incident reported in the city in the last two months, officials said.

Mohit (14), a resident of Annapurna police station limits, allegedly consumed poison two weeks ago after his parents rebuked him for being glued to the mobile phone.