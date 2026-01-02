Menu
200 parrots die of food poisoning in MP's Khargone district

Some parrots were alive during rescue operations, but the toxicity of the food was so severe that they died shortly thereafter, District wildlife warden Tony Sharma said.
Last Updated : 02 January 2026, 08:00 IST
Published 02 January 2026, 08:00 IST
