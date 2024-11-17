5 persons killed, 7 injured in 2 road accidents in Madhya Pradesh

<p>Khargone/Morena: Five persons were killed and seven others injured in two separate road accidents in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone and Morena districts, police said on Sunday.</p>.<p>A sports utility vehicle (SUV) and a van collided near the PWD office in Khargone city at around 7 am on Sunday, Khargone Kotwali police station's sub-inspector Shriram Bhuria said.</p>.<p>Two van occupants, identified as Ramlal (50) and Shobharam (49), died on the spot. Five others travelling in the van were injured, he said.</p>.<p>The SUV had one occupant, he said.</p>.Seven people, including newlywed couple, die in road accident in UP's Bijnor.<p>It carried a plate with 'SDM' (sub divisional magistrate) written on it along the vehicle's number plate.</p>.<p>To a query on it, the police official said it would be known after an investigation as to whom the vehicle belongs.</p>.<p>In Morena, three persons were killed and two others seriously injured in a collision between two speeding motorcycles on Saturday night, police said.</p>.<p>The incident occurred near Pipalwadi police post, some 60 km from the Morena district headquarters, an official from Sabalgarh police station said.</p>.<p>Two motorcycle riders -- Bishu (65) and Sachin (22) -- died on the spot while another person named Santosh (28) died during treatment, he said.</p>.<p>Two other persons were injured seriously and referred to the district hospital in Morena from Sabalgarh's government hospital, the official said. </p>