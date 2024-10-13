Accused of theft, 3 minors tied, paraded in MP's Chhatarpur

<p>Chhatarpur: Three minors suspected of being pickpockets and thieves were tied and paraded in Harpalpur in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district on Sunday, a police official said.</p>.<p>A video of the minors' ordeal went viral on social media, after which police began a probe, the official added.</p>.<p>In the video, the three minors can be seen tied together with a rope and being marched, while a crowd follows the trio.</p>.<p>The incident is of Old Galla Mandi, some 55 kilometres from the district headquarters.</p>.Man sets woman ablaze over case against his father in MP's Khandwa.<p>"On the complaint of one Dharmendra Rajput, a case of theft was registered against the three minors. The viral video showing them tied and paraded is also being probed," Harpalpur police station in charge Pushpak Sharma said.</p>.<p>According to residents, the area was witnessing pickpocketing and thefts, including that of mobile phones, recently.</p>.<p>These residents claimed the three minors were caught this morning, tied and paraded to the police station.</p>