Madhya Pradesh

Accused of theft, 3 minors tied, paraded in MP's Chhatarpur

In the video, the three minors can be seen tied together with a rope and being marched, while a crowd follows the trio.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 13:35 IST

Published 13 October 2024, 13:35 IST
India NewsCrimeMadhya PradeshTrending

