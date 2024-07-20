Britishers looted us for two centuries, India surpassed them in 75 years: MP CM Mohan Yadav

Jabalpur: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said in the seven decades of independence, India left behind its former colonial rulers who had "looted" the country for more than two centuries.

Speaking at the second regional industry conclave here, he appealed industrialists to invest in Madhya Pradesh, assuring them of ample water and electricity supply.

"We have regained our lost glory by leaving behind in 70 to 75 years those who looted us for 250 years....We are back on track. India is the fifth largest economy now," he said, apparently referring to India replacing the United Kingdom in the pecking order of global economic powerhouses in the fifth spot after the US, China, Germany and Japan.