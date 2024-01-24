Cheetah Jwala gave birth to four, not three cubs in MP's Kuno National Park

"As frontline wildlife warriors managed to get closer to Jwala, they found she has given birth to four, not three, cubs. This has increased our joy several times over", he said.

Congratulating all, Yadav added "We pray the cubs thrive and prosper at their home in India."

With this, the total headcount of cheetahs in KNP (Kuno National Park) has reached 21, including 13 adults and 8 cubs. Of the 13 surviving adults, 6 are male while 7 are female cheetahs which were translocated from Namibia and South Africa to KNP.