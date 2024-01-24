JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Cheetah Jwala gave birth to four, not three cubs in MP's Kuno National Park

This takes the total number of cheetahs there to 21.
Last Updated 24 January 2024, 06:00 IST

Follow Us

Jwala, one of the Namibian cheetahs, has given birth to four, not three cubs as it was reported yesterday.

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav shared the news on X.

"As frontline wildlife warriors managed to get closer to Jwala, they found she has given birth to four, not three, cubs. This has increased our joy several times over", he said.

Congratulating all, Yadav added "We pray the cubs thrive and prosper at their home in India."

With this, the total headcount of cheetahs in KNP (Kuno National Park) has reached 21, including 13 adults and 8 cubs. Of the 13 surviving adults, 6 are male while 7 are female cheetahs which were translocated from Namibia and South Africa to KNP.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 24 January 2024, 06:00 IST)
India NewsMadhya PradeshKuno National Parkcheetah

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT