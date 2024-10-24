Home
Madhya Pradesh

Cheetahs for MP's Gandhisagar Sanctuary: 28 spotted deer released to increase prey base

The official also said a delegation from Kenya visited Gandhisagar Santuary, spread across Mandsaur and Neemuch districts, on May 21 and 22 as part of the plan.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 15:23 IST

Published 24 October 2024, 15:23 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshProject Cheetah

