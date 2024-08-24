Cheetahs set to roam free in Kuno after year-long enclosure stay

"Even African experts did not expect this. The winter coat, combined with high humidity and heat, caused itching, leading the cheetahs to scratch their necks on tree trunks or the ground. This resulted in bruises and exposed skin, which attracted flies that laid eggs, leading to maggot infestations, bacterial infections, and ultimately, the death of three cheetahs," said S P Yadav, Director General of the International Big Cat Alliance and former NTCA member secretary.