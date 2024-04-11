Chhindwara has been carrying burden of the Kamal Nath family: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday raised the issue of "local vs outsider" while accusing former Chief Minister Kamal Nath of not allowing local leadership to emerge in the Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency.

Yadav was campaigning for BJP candidate Vivek Bunty Sahu in Chhindwara, Nath's bastion. Congress has renominated sitting MP Nakul Nath, Kamal Nath's son, from the seat.

Yadav said this was an election for "independence" from Nath.