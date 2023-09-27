Congress looted Chhattisgarh, pushed it into darkness, says Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi

The Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture said, “The brightness of the BJP's 'parivartan' (change) can be felt here because there is darkness in the entire state. What this state had gained in 15 years under the BJP government was looted by the Congress in five years."

Chhattisgarh, known for good governance during the BJP rule, is now known as an "apradh-garh" (den of crime), she said.

Lekhi dubbed Chief Minister Baghel and Rahul Gandhi as 'Labra' (liar) and 'Babda' (apparently loud-mouth) and accused them of spreading lies.

“One is Labra and his friend Babda who had come yesterday (referring to Rahul Gandhi). He said press one button and farmers will receive money in their accounts. The people of Chhattisgarh are innocent, not ignorant. They know very well that the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been giving Kisan Samman Nidhi to farmers. Before that no government had given Kisan Samman Nidhi,” Lekhi said.

"They (Congress) emptied Chhattisgarh and filled their accounts. Not only Chhattisgarh but in 70 years, they emptied several states and the country," she said.

During Monday's event, Gandhi had said, "There are two remote controls. When we press it, farmers receive money into their accounts through the Nyay scheme and English-medium schools get opened (in Chhattisgarh). But when the BJP presses a remote, the public sector gets privatised and `jal-jungle-zameen' (water, forests and land) goes to Adani."

Lekhi also targeted the Baghel government over alleged scams and said it did not even spare 'gobar' (referring to the state government's cow dung procurement scheme) and committed corruption there as well.

The Union minister also accused the Congress government of snatching houses of the poor by `not releasing' the state's share of funds under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Assembly elections are due in the state by the year-end.