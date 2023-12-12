Congress slams BJP for picking Mohan Yadav as MP CM

New Delhi: Congress on Tuesday attacked BJP for picking Mohan Yadav as the next chief minister (CM) of Madhya Pradesh, alleging that there are many serious allegations against him including “large-scale manipulation” in the Ujjain masterplan.

Springing a surprise, BJP on Monday picked Yadav, a leader of Other Backward Classes (OBC) and a three-time MLA, as the next chief minister of Madhya Pradesh.

In a post in Hindi on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “Eight days after the election results, BJP elected the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, a person against whom there are many serious allegations including of large-scale manipulation in the Ujjain masterplan.”

“Out of the 872 acres of land reserved for Simhastha, his land was carved out by changing the land use,” the Congress leader alleged.