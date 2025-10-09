Menu
Cough syrup deaths: Tamil Nadu govt not cooperating, it needs to take 'concrete steps', says MP CM Mohan Yadav

Yadav visited the hospitals in Nagpur on Thursday to inquire about the health of children undergoing treatment there following consumption of Coldrif cough syrup manufactured in Tamil Nadu.
Last Updated : 09 October 2025, 12:58 IST
Published 09 October 2025, 12:58 IST
