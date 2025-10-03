Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Deaths of children in Chhindwara: Kamal Nath blames toxic cough syrups, slams MP government over situation

He said that the deaths reflect a complete breakdown of law and order and the administrative machinery.
Last Updated : 03 October 2025, 13:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 October 2025, 13:19 IST
India NewsMadhya Pradeshchildren deathKamal NathChhindwara

Follow us on :

Follow Us