Driver stops train in time after seeing tractor on tracks, mishap averted

The incident took place at Guramkhedi on Jabalpur-Itarsi rail route at 10am, Pipariya RPF police station in-charge Gopal Meena said
PTI
Last Updated : 09 September 2024, 16:29 IST

Narmadapuram: A rail mishap was averted on Monday in Madhya Pradesh after a tractor stalled on the tracks and a train driver stopped in time by applying brakes, a police official said.

"The driver of Somnath Express applied brakes after seeing a tractor on the track. His alertness averted a mishap. An RPF team removed the tractor. Efforts are on to nab the tractor driver," Meena said.

Published 09 September 2024, 16:29 IST
