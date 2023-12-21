Eighth Hanuwantiya Water Festival begins on banks of Narmada river in MP's Khandwa

Shukla informed that a grand tent city has been set up to ensure a memorable and comfortable experience. The tent city will provide a great opportunity to the tourists to relax and spend time with their loved ones after doing adventure activities amidst the beautiful views of Hanuwantiya. Along with cultural activities, many types of wellness activities will also be organized here which will be the centre of attraction for the tourists visiting Mini Goa of Madhya Pradesh.

Shukla said that water adventure activities will enthral the tourists with exciting and unique experiences. Jet Ski, Speed Boat, Banana Ride, Bumper Ride, Hot Air Balloon, Land Parasailing, Para Motor, Reverse/Ejection Bungee Archery, Boat & Water Activities, ATV Bike Ride, Island Trekking - Hiking, High Rope Course, Zip Line, Tourists will be able to enjoy zorbing (water activity), air gun shooting, wall climbing and other activities.

The Water Festival is organized by Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board in collaboration with Sunset Desert Camp for five days, however all the activities will continue as usual for tourists. Organizers were overjoyed and expressed satisfaction by the responses and advance bookings of tent city there. Extensive arrangements have been made for the convenience and safety of tourists as per the highest standards.