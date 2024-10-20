Female cheetah to soon give birth to cubs at Kuno National Park: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav

<p>Bhopal: A female cheetah is pregnant and expected to deliver cubs soon at the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district.</p>.<p>Chief Minister Mohan Yadav shared the information in a post on social media platform X late Saturday night and said this symbolises a big achievement for the 'Cheetah Project'.</p>.<p>On September 17, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released eight cheetahs -- five females and three males -- brought from Namibia into enclosures at the KNP as part of the world's first intercontinental translocation of the big cats, nearly eight decades after the cheetahs were hunted to extinction.</p>.<p>In February 2023, another 12 cheetahs were translocated to the national park in MP from South Africa as part of the Indian government’s project to reintroduce cheetahs into the country.</p>.Cheetahs in Kuno to be released back into wild by October-end.<p>Yadav in the post on X said, "Happiness is coming to Kuno. A female cheetah is soon going to give birth to new cubs in the Kuno National Park of Madhya Pradesh, the 'Cheetah State' of the country." </p><p>"This news is a symbol of a big achievement of the Cheetah Project. This project, started under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, is proving to be a continuous improvement in the ecological balance," he said.</p>.<p>According to officials, 12 cheetah cubs have so far been born on the Indian soil over the last two years at KNP.</p>.<p>The project has also seen setbacks with eight adult cheetahs and five cubs dying during the same period.</p>.<p>Seventeen cubs have so far been born in India, with 12 surviving, bringing the total number of cheetahs, including cubs, at Kuno to 24 at present, according to officials.</p>.<p>All surviving cheetahs are currently in enclosures.</p>.<p>The cheetahs will be released back into the wild in a phased manner starting October-end, officials said recently.</p>.<p>The Agni-Vayu coalition will be released first in the Palpur East range, while the Prabhash-Pavak coalition will be released in a different area, according to the officials.</p>