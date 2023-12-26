JOIN US
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Four killed, two injured as truck overturns on car in MP

Citing fog as a probable reason, police said that the truck overturned on the car after hitting it, killing four out of the six family members travelling in the car from Sarangpur to Lahar.
Last Updated 26 December 2023, 07:52 IST

Guna: Four members of a family were killed and two others injured as a truck hit a car before overturning on it in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred on Guna bypass, some 8 km from the district headquarters, around 7 am, an official said.

"Six members of a family were going to Lahar (in Bhind district) from Sarangpur (in Rajgarh district) when the accident took place. The truck overturned on the car after hitting it," he said.

"Four persons, including two women, were killed and two others injured in the accident. All of them were travelling in the car," the police official said, adding that fog could be a reason behind the incident.

(Published 26 December 2023, 07:52 IST)
