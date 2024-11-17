Home
Four-month-old tiger cub found dead in MP's Pench reserve

The reserve’s field director Devaprasad J said the staff spotted the carcass of the big cat while patrolling in the Ari buffer range.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 November 2024, 16:23 IST

Published 17 November 2024, 16:23 IST
India NewsMadhya Pradeshtiger

