Injured tiger cubs shifted to Bhopal from Sehore district in special train

Bhopal: In a heart-warming gesture, a special single-coach AC train was deployed from Bhopal to rescue injured tiger cubs from the Midghat section near Budhni in Sehore district on Tuesday.

The train was operated by West Central Railway (WCR) to rescue three tiger cubs injured after being struck by a train in the forested area in Midghat, around 70 km from Bhopal, during the intervening nights of July 14-15, an official said.

The train was dispatched on the directions of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.