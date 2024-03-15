Jolts to Congress continue, more leaders cross over to BJP in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Former Congress MLA from Mhow, Antar Singh Darbar, and his senior party colleague from Indore, Pankaj Sanghvi, were among many leaders from the grand old party who joined the BJP in Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

The leaders officially changed their political allegiance in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. The Election Commission will announce the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls on Saturday.

Sanghvi was the Congress candidate from Indore in the 2019 general elections.