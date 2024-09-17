Juvenile accused treated 'too leniently' in India; no lessons learnt from Nirbhaya case: Madhya Pradesh High Court

Expressing displeasure over this development, the high court said, "As a parting note, this Court is once again at pains to observe that juveniles in this country are being treated rather too leniently, and that the Legislature, to the utter misfortune of the victims of such crimes, has still not learnt any lessons from the horrors of Nirbhaya, reported as (2017) 6 SCC 1 (Mukesh v. State NCT of Delhi)."

"Looking to the overwhelming medical evidence available in the present case, it does not take an expert to see as to how demonic the appellant's conduct was while he was a juvenile, and his mindset can also be gathered from the fact that he has also absconded from the observation home. He is presently at large, probably lurking in some dark corner of the street, for yet another prey, and there is nobody to stop him," the court observed.