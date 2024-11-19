Home
Landmark buildings in MP to turn blue to mark World Children's Day

To mark the day, all properties of the state tourism department and the ASI heritage properties, like Jahaz Mahal in Mandu in Dhar district and others will go blue, a UNICEF official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 09:30 IST

Published 19 November 2024, 09:30 IST
