Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Lungi-clad sub-inspector punished in Madhya Pradesh after video shows him ill-treating woman

In the video, Patel can be seen shouting at the woman, telling her 'not to act smart'.
PTI
Last Updated : 27 October 2024, 11:00 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 October 2024, 11:00 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshPolice

Follow us on :

Follow Us