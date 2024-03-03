Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav targets Samajwadi Party, calls upon Yadav community to join BJP

Addressing the Yadav Mahakumbh organised here, Yadav indirectly targeted Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's family and said, "It is believed that only one family (Yadav) is the contractor of the society, but I am happy that this society has brought itself out of the contractor system. Now it has its own identity."

"Brother, whatever you are showing to me, show it to those who have been taking the leadership and creating hardship for you. You go to those who had the post of the chief minister in their family for four times," he added again taking a jibe at the Samajwadi Party (SP) when someone from the crowd made some comment.