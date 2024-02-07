Madhya Pradesh CM transfers SDM after video surfaces of him 'misbehaving' with villagers

Bhopal: A Sub-Divisional Magistrate was transferred for misbehaving with a group of villagers in Ratlam district after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took cognisance of the incident.

The SDM, Anil Bhana, denied using abusive language during a protest by a group of villagers.

The CM ordered the action against the SDM, posted in the Jaora area in the Ratlam district after a video of the purported argument surfaced on Tuesday.