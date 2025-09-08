Menu
Madhya Pradesh: Cop hits farmers lined up for fertilisers in Bhind; suspended after video goes viral

Eyewitnesses said 300 farmers were standing in proper line for fertilisers when Gurjar suddenly started raining lathi blows without any provocation.
Last Updated : 08 September 2025, 13:49 IST
Published 08 September 2025, 13:49 IST
