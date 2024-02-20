JOIN US
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Ex-Chief Minister Chouhan completes 3 years of planting a sapling daily

Chouhan had taken the resolve to plant a sapling every day during his fourth term as the chief minister.
Last Updated 20 February 2024, 09:01 IST

Bhopal: Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday completed his resolve to plant a sapling everyday.

He along with MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and other people planted 108 saplings to mark the occasion.

Chouhan had taken the resolve to plant a sapling every day during his fourth term as the chief minister.

In the last 1,095 days, he planted a total of 3,238 saplings across 16 states in the country, an official said.

"It gives me a lot of happiness when I see the saplings planted three years ago grown up into trees. It has filled my life with a lot of satisfaction and happiness," Chouhan told reporters on the occasion.

(Published 20 February 2024, 09:01 IST)
