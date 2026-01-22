Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

SC issues notice to Delhi govt on plea of LeT terrorist against death penalty in Red Fort case

Arif alias Ashfaq was awarded the death sentence by a trial court in October 2005 and the Delhi High Court had affirmed the view of the trial court in September 2007.
Last Updated : 22 January 2026, 07:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 January 2026, 07:26 IST
India NewsSupreme Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us