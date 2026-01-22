Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

UPI-compliant Apple Pay to launch in India by this year-end: Report

Like in the generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) race, the Cupertino-based company is arriving late to India's rapidly growing digital payments ecosystem.
Last Updated : 22 January 2026, 07:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 January 2026, 07:42 IST
India NewsTechnology NewsAppleDH TechcompaniesApple Pay

Follow us on :

Follow Us