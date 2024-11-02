Home
Madhya Pradesh: Man killed in attack by wild elephants outside Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve where 10 such animals died in 3 days

On Tuesday, four wild elephants were found dead in Sankhani and Bakeli under Khitoli range of the reserve (BTR), while four died on Wednesday and two on Thursday.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 07:50 IST

