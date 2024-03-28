Mahakal Temple fire: 'Gulal' falling on camphor 'aarti' triggered blaze, says Ujjain collector

Ujjain: The fire in Ujjain's Mahakal Temple on March 25 that left 14 priests and 'sevaks' injured was caused by 'gulal' falling on the 'kapoor' (camphor) aarti, a senior official said on Thursday quoting from a preliminary report.

The blaze took place during 'bhasma aarti' at 5:50 pm in the 'garbha griha' of the renowned temple on Holi.

"The probe committee has submitted its preliminary report. It has been found that gulal, which was not provided by the temple management, fell on 'kapoor' (camphor) aarti and caused the blaze. It was extinguished in four to five seconds but the intensity was such that several persons sustained 25-30 percent burns," Ujjain Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh told PTI.