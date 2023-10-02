Home
Madhya Pradesh

Man killed in tiger attack in Bandhavgarh reserve

The incident took place under Manpur range of the reserve when the man went into the forest to graze his cattle, forest ranger Mukesh Ahirwar said.
Last Updated 02 October 2023, 06:22 IST

A 64-year-old man was killed in a tiger attack in the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place under Manpur range of the reserve on Sunday when the man went into the forest to graze his cattle, forest ranger Mukesh Ahirwar said.

When the victim did not return home till evening, his family members started searching for him and found the body on Monday morning, he said.

After the spot inspection, it was found the victim died in a tiger attack as the feline's pug marks were found in the area, the official said.

Further legal steps, including providing financial assistance to the victim's family, were being taken, he said.

(Published 02 October 2023, 06:22 IST)
