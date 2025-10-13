Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Man made to wash Brahmin's feet over AI-generated pic in Madhya Pradesh; FIR lodged

Another video showed Kushwaha purportedly saying he had apologised for the mistake he made, and did not want the incident to become a political issue.
Last Updated : 13 October 2025, 03:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 October 2025, 03:43 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshAIcaste discriminationBrahminMohan Yadav

Follow us on :

Follow Us