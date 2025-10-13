<p>Damoh: A young man was allegedly forced to wash the feet of a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/brahmin">Brahmin</a> community member and drink that water for sharing an 'objectionable' AI-generated image, prompting police to register a case against four persons, officials said.</p>.<p>The incident took place on Saturday at Satariya village under the jurisdiction of Patera police station, 45 km from the district headquarters, they said on Sunday.</p>.<p>A video of the incident has surfaced on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/social-media">social media</a>.</p>.<p>Purshottam Kushwaha, who belongs to an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/obc">OBC</a> community, allegedly posted on Instagram an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/artificial-intelligence">Artificial Intelligence</a>-generated image showing another villager, Annu Pandey, wearing a garland of shoes, the officials said.</p>.Student's death after assault in Madhya Pradesh: Murder case registered against two constables.<p>After the post went viral and sparked anger and tension in the area, Kushwaha deleted the post and publicly apologised, Superintendent of Police Shrut Kirti Somvansh said.</p>.<p>A village panchayat was convened and Kushwaha was forced to wash Pandey's feet and drink the same water, the SP said. The panchayat also imposed a fine of Rs 5,100 on him. A video of the humiliating proceedings was shared on social media.</p>.<p>Another video showed Kushwaha purportedly saying he had apologised for the mistake he made, and did not want the incident to become a political issue.</p>.<p>The victim has not lodged any formal complaint yet, local officials said. A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fir">First Information Report</a> (FIR) was registered against four men, including Pandey, Damoh Collector Sudhir Kumar Kocher told reporters.</p>.Right to practice religion not linked to particular place, says Madhya Pradesh HC junking mosque rebuilding plea.<p>The Congress condemned the incident as a "blot on humanity".</p>.<p>"The Constitution has given every citizen of the country equal status. Such incidents against Dalits and backward communities are a disgrace to the entire nation and society and must be condemned in the strongest possible terms," the party said on X.</p>.<p>It demanded strict action against the culprits and added that the country must run according to "<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/br-ambedkar">Dr B R Ambedkar</a>'s Constitution" and not the "favoured Manuvad" of the RSS and BJP.</p>.<p>State BJP media in-charge Ashish Agrawal accused the Opposition party of politicising every crime, and asserted the government led by Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mohan-yadav">Mohan Yadav</a> takes prompt and strict action in every crime.</p>.<p>The FIR has been registered under Section 196 (promoting enmity between different groups) of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bharatiya-nyaya-sanhita">Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita</a>, and the "process of arresting the accused is underway," he added.</p>