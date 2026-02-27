Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

8 cheetahs from Africa to arrive at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park on Saturday

The batch from Botswana, comprising six females and two males, will fly to Gwalior between 9 pm and 10 pm on an Indian Air Force aircraft
Last Updated : 27 February 2026, 07:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 February 2026, 07:00 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshcheetahAfricaMadhya Pradesh News

Follow us on :

Follow Us