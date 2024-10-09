Home
Bhopal drug haul: Police seize raw material used for making MD from shop; one detained

The seized material can potentially produce MD drugs with an estimated value of Rs 250 crore to Rs 350 crore, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sanjay Agrawal.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 02:25 IST

