MP govt planning to shut dept for gas tragedy survivors, claim outfits

Rachna Dhingra of the Bhopal Group for Information and Action, one of the outfits working for the welfare of survivors, said, 'We recently come across an official document marked confidential that lays out a plan to close down Department of Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief & Rehabilitation (BGTRR) set up for the welfare of survivors.' 'The plan is scheduled to be discussed at the state cabinet's next meeting. It proposes handing over five hospitals and nine dispensaries run by the BGTRR to the Departments of Health & Family Welfare and Medical Education,' she told reporters.