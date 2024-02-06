MP state service aspirants continue stir over exam dates extension, spend cold night in open

Indore: A group of candidates who cleared the preliminary round of State Service Examination-2023 spent the cold winter night outside the MPPSC headquarters in Indore demanding extension of the main exam's dates to allow them more time for preparations.

The candidates started the indefinite agitation in front of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) headquarters here on Monday afternoon.

The protesters laid out their beddings on a road in front of the MPPSC headquarters. They were seen trying to keep themselves warm by setting up bonfires and also singing devotional songs during the night.

"The result of the preliminary round of State Service Examination 2023 (conducted by the MPPSC) was declared on January 18. The main examination has been scheduled from March 11 to 16. The MPPSC has not given us enough time to prepare for the main exam," said Akash Pathak, who is leading the protest.

Candidates selected in the preliminary examination should be given at least 90 days to prepare for the main exam, he said.

Pathak said the agitation will continue till their demand is accepted by authorities.