Murder suspect found hanging in MP police station lock-up; 'Dalits being targeted', says Congress

A 31-year-old man, arrested in a murder case, was found hanging in the lock-up of a police station in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district on Sunday morning, leading to the suspension of three police personnel, officials said.

Police suspect it was a suicide case.

Opposition Congress claimed the deceased was a Dalit and accused the police of targeting members of Scheduled Caste communities.

Senior police officers were alerted after the body of Balkrishna Jatav, alias Sunny, was found hanging from a cloth tied to a window inside the lock-up of the Civil Lines police station around 5.30 am, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Bhupendra Singh Kushwaha told PTI.

He said Sunny, originally from Gwalior, was arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing his brother-in-law whose body was found near a canal last December.

Sunny's family members, however, claimed he was taken into custody four days ago.

After visiting the spot, Superintendent of Police Sameer Saurabh suspended the police station in-charge and inspector Rambabu Yadav, a head constable, and a constable over the custodial death, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Arvind Thakur.

Prima facie, it is a case of suicide, he said.

Thakur said a judicial magistrate will probe the custodial death as per the guidelines of the National Human Rights Commission.