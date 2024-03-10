PM virtually inaugurates 15 airport terminals across the country

Bhopal: In a major boost to the civil aviation sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated 15 airport terminals across the country. Among them was two in Gwalior (Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia) and Jabalpur (Dumna) in MP on Sunday. The Gwalior terminal was developed in a record time of just 16 months and at an estimated cost of Rs 500 crore while Jabalpur terminal at Rs 425 crore.

Addressing the inauguration event via video conferencing from Azamgarh (UP), PM Modi reiterated his resolve to transform Bharat into a 'developed nation' by 2047.

In addition, Modi also launched other development projects on this occasion. Modi said he was walking extra miles (working hard) to accomplish the vision of a 'viksit' Bharat.

Taking a jibe at previous non-BJP governments at the center, Modi said inauguration ceremonies during election season used to be mere poll propaganda events. But, he claimed, when it came to the Modi government, all such events was actually backed with development projects on the ground. He gave the example of Vijaya Raje Scindia airport terminal, completed in record time of 16 months, as an example.

Attending the event in-person, at the Gwalior airport today, was the MP Governor Mangu Bhai Patel, CM Mohan Yadav, union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, MP assembly speaker Narendra Tomar, and others, who were present .

On the occasion, CM Mohan Yadav complemented and lauded the efforts of the civil aviation ministry for completing the project in record time. There was also the announcement about establishing a new airport at the holy city of Ujjain by minister Scindia.