PM virtually inaugurates 15 airport terminals across the country

Bhopal: In a major boost to the civil aviation sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated 15 airport terminals across the country. Among them was two in Gwalior (Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia) and Jabalpur (Dumna) in MP on Sunday. The Gwalior terminal was developed in a record time of just 16 months and at an estimated cost of Rs 500 crore while Jabalpur terminal at Rs 425 crore.
Addressing the inauguration event via video conferencing from Azamgarh (UP), PM Modi reiterated his resolve to transform Bharat into a 'developed nation' by 2047.
In addition, Modi also launched other development projects on this occasion. Modi said he was walking extra miles (working hard) to accomplish the vision of a 'viksit' Bharat.
Taking a jibe at previous non-BJP governments at the center, Modi said inauguration ceremonies during election season used to be mere poll propaganda events. But, he claimed, when it came to the Modi government, all such events was actually backed with development projects on the ground. He gave the example of Vijaya Raje Scindia airport terminal, completed in record time of 16 months, as an example.
Attending the event in-person, at the Gwalior airport today, was the MP Governor Mangu Bhai Patel, CM Mohan Yadav, union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, MP assembly speaker Narendra Tomar, and others, who were present .
On the occasion, CM Mohan Yadav complemented and lauded the efforts of the civil aviation ministry for completing the project in record time. There was also the announcement about establishing a new airport at the holy city of Ujjain by minister Scindia.
Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia stated the history was being created with multiple inaugurations events. He stated that never before in the history of Independent India had 12 airport terminals been inaugurated and the foundation stones for 3 more new airports laid — a total of 15 — at the single virtual event.
The new terminal complex in Gwalior which is now the biggest in MP is being developed over 144 acre land, covering 2 lakh sq feet. Meanwhile, the Jabalpur terminal building area is over 1 lakh sq feet.
With the new facility in place, 13 flights can operate simultaneously from Gwalior airport which will now have the handling capacity of 1500 passengers at any time. The airports can accommodate nine airbuses, four ATRs, in addition to dedicated parking space for around 700 cars outside.
The terminal building is also equipped with 4 aerobridges, 3 elevators, 1 goods elevator, 2 escalators, 3 canteens/food zones in commercial zones, a baby care centre and specially-designed toilets for handicapped passengers and other modern airport facilities.
There will be flight connectivity from Gwalior to Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Indore and Ayodhya from the airport.
Pune, Kolhapur airport inauguration
Among the 15 terminals inaugurated were the new terminal buildings of the Pune and Kolhapur airports in Maharashtra, which will be equipped with various modern amenities as well.
State Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were present at the Pune airport for the event. Fadnavis said the government is planning to develop a new airport at Purandar in Pune district.
The new terminal building of the Lohegaon international airport in Pune, inaugurated on Sunday, will be spread over 7,50,000 square feet and have a capacity of handling more than one crore passengers per year, officials earlier said.
The facility will also have 10 aerobridges and 72 check-in counters.
New terminal building at Pune airport lit up at night.
The new terminal building at the Kolhapur airport is being constructed in an area of 4,000 square metres, as per officials.
It will be equipped with all modern amenities and 10 check-in counters for passengers. The interiors of the terminal building will depict the local culture and heritage sites.
Addressing the event in Pune, Fadnavis said, "The state government has taken a decision to develop new airports in the state. The government is planning to develop a new airport at Purandar and permissions for it are being taken."
"Lakhs of people will get employment at the new airport proposed to be built in Purandar. The new airport at Purandar will help in increasing Pune's GDP by 2 per cent," he added.
(With PTI inputs)